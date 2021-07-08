SDMC: New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak drop below 300 for three days

In a statement, JPBN said the cases recorded today brought the overall cases in Sarawak to 67,841 so far with eight of the 40 districts having more than 10 cases each. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 8 — For three consecutive days, Sarawak recorded less than 300 new Covid-19 cases when 281 cases were reported by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today.

The eight districts are Kuching with 57 cases, Sri Aman (52), Sibu (40), Mukah (18), Bintulu (17), Samarahan (15), Telang Usan (14) and Kapit (11).

In this regard, there were four new Covid-19 deaths today taking the overall death toll to 428 people.

Meanwhile, the committee also reported a new cluster, the Pagar Serian cluster involving 14 detainees of Serian police station lockup positive for Covid-19 comprising 12 foreigners and two locals. They were isolated for treatment at the Serian Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

JPBN also declared the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Rumah Panjang (Rh) Munan in Betong from July 8 to 21 as well as Rh Lau Anak Janting, Batu 20, Jalan Bintulu-Miri between July 7 to 20. — Bernama