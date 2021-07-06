Penang channels RM110,000 for George Town Heritage Day celebrations to Lifetime Achievement Award winners

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said GTWHI has been planning celebratory activities for tomorrow including a ceremony to honour the 22 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award but these must be cancelled due to the strict SOPs under the National Recovery Plan (NRP). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 ― Funds earmarked for the celebration of the state capital’s 13th anniversary as a Unesco World Heritage Site tomorrow will now go to George Town World Heritage Incorporated's (GTWHI) Lifetime Achievement Award winners instead.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said GTWHI has been planning celebratory activities for tomorrow including a ceremony to honour the 22 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award but these must be cancelled due to the strict SOPs under the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Penang is moving into Phase Two of the NRP and while individual outdoor exercises and some economic activities may resume in this phase, social activities involving gatherings remain prohibited.

Chow said the GTWHI directors consequently decided to convert the allocations set aside for the celebrations into award money of RM5,000 each for the 22 winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“This is a special initiative to thank the artisans, masters, and advocators for their lifelong commitments, persistence in mastering the skills, continuous dedication on knowledge transmission to the next generations, and for their outstanding efforts and initiatives to promote cultural heritage activities in Penang,” he said in a statement today.

He said many business operators and cultural heritage practitioners in the heritage city have adapted to the new norms and turned to home-based ways of doing things through the digital platform.

“Local businesses, including long-term trades such as Hameediyah Restaurant, established since 1907, and Kwongtuck Sundries, established since 1836, are branding their products on digital platforms, and fully utilising e-wallet and delivery services to promote their businesses,” he said.

He said these businesses, which were established more than 100 years ago, have remained competitive because they are able to embrace change for tomorrow.

GTWHI announced the 22 winners of the GTWHI Heritage Recognition and Awards 2020 for their contributions to the Outstanding Universal Value of George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site back in April this year.

GTWHI general manager Ang Ming Chee said they will be contacting the 22 winners to arrange for transfer of the award money directly into their accounts through online banking.

She said GTWHI, through George Town Festival 2021, will be showcasing online programmes in lieu of physical activities.

Programmes such as an audio-immersive theatre, a digital theatre, a concert, short film and docudrama screenings, sharing sessions, and workshops will be held from July 10 to 18.

“Adaptations were also made for the George Town Heritage Celebrations 2021 through the 7/7 Heritage Day Sales Campaign initiative to promote products from George Town and Penang to a wider market,” she said.

Ang will also be representing George Town in an upcoming World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum which will be held online from July 7 to 13.

“The world will not stop spinning because of the pandemic, and GTWHI is committed to championing a community-based risk reduction approach to brace ourselves for the challenges and embrace change,” she said.

She said cultural heritage will continue to be an asset for the community to regain normality and that everyone needs to work collectively to overcome the challenges during the pandemic.