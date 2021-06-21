WHO should ask all countries to recognise WHO-listed Covid-19 vaccines, says Khairy

Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bukit Jalil June 21, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) should ask all countries to recognise all types of Covid-19 vaccines that are listed by WHO, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the guidance from WHO should serve as a reference for all countries as every brand of vaccine recommended by the world body was meant for emergency use to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the issue of discrimination against certain types of vaccines in use would not arise if the whole world abided by WHO’s recommendations.

Khairy said the European Union (EU) currently only accepted the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines while China approved only vaccines manufactured by China, namely Sinovac and Sinopharm.

“The question is whether countries around the world will agree to accept all vaccines that have received emergency use by WHO.

“WHO must really step up right now and ask the world and countries to recognise vaccines that are listed in WHO. Otherwise, we will have countries that discriminate based on vaccines given, and that is not a way to get out from this pandemic together,” he told reporters after inspecting opening-day operations of the vaccination centre (PPV) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

On the National Stadium PPV, Khairy said it is expected to achieve its maximum capacity of administering 10,000 shots a day in less than two weeks.

The centre administered 3,000 jabs today, and this is expected to increase to 5,000 doses daily within three days, he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said refugees would be given the CanSino vaccine as it involves a single-dose vaccination.

“For the refugee community, it is easier for us to administer the single-dose vaccination because of the nature of their presence, (involving) matter of access. We have negotiated for CanSino and will receive it at the end of July,” he added. — Bernama