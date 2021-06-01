Police record statement of celebrity’s mother over Instagram post on Johor Sultan

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Police have recorded statements from the mother of a popular celebrity who had allegedly criticised the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, through her social media account recently.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the woman turned up at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters this morning and completed giving her statements at 10am.

“Police will also call up other witnesses to complete the investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the case, previously investigated by the Kuala Lumpur police, was handed over to the Selangor police after finding that the incident took place in the state.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar, in a statement, said their investigations found that a 32-year-old woman admitted that she had mistakenly used the Instagram (account) of the celebrity's mother to write the critical caption on the account's Instastory. — Bernama