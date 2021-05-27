Azhar Abdul Hamid returns to MRT Corp as chairman

In a statement today, MRT Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said Azhar brings with him vast industry experience that will help steer MRT Corp into the future. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has appointed Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid as chairman effective May 11.

The appointment marks his return to the organisation that he once helmed as its first chief executive officer from 2011 to 2014.

In a statement today, MRT Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said Azhar brings with him vast industry experience that will help steer MRT Corp into the future.

“As the founding CEO of MRT Corp, Datuk Wira Azhar’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable as the organisation moves forward to develop the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link Project and the exciting MRT 3 Circle Line project, while at the same time, to complete the MRT Putrajaya Line,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Azhar was the chairman of FGV Holdings Bhd from 2017 to April 2021.

After leaving MRT Corp in 2014 until 2017, he held various positions including chairman of MSM Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd, group managing director of Malakoff Corporation, and president/group managing director and later chairman of Tradewinds Corporation Bhd. — Bernama