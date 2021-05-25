FT minister: DBKL to perform Covid-19 tests, vaccination on 252 homeless in its custody

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said 119 people currently housed at the Kuala Lumpur Homeless Transit Centre, Anjung Kelana in Taman Desa as well as Anjung Singgah will start getting their vaccines on May 27. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall will screen and vaccinate at least 252 homeless people now in its custody.

Annuar said 119 people currently housed at the Kuala Lumpur Homeless Transit Centre, Anjung Kelana in Taman Desa as well as Anjung Singgah will start getting their vaccines on May 27.

Another 132 people detained on May 24 underwent the Covid-19 screening tests and were currently housed at the Sentul Perdana Community Centre, he said.

He said the second group was awaiting their second tests to be conducted 14 days after the first.

“Upon completion of the test, the 132 will also undergo a vaccination process at the same time.

“We expect two weeks from now,” he said in a press conference today.

The capital city is among places in the country experiencing persistently high Covid-19 cases daily, with another 604 reported today.