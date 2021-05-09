Covid-19: Sabah allows three shopping centres listed under HIDE to operate

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — The Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee today allowed three shopping centres in the state listed in the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system to continue operating.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun who is the committee spokesman, said in this regard, strict control would be carried out at the malls to ensure visitors and the centres complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated to contain Covid-19 infection.

“We have ordered Rela and DBKK (Kota Kinabalu City Council) personnel to check customers at the entrance and to control crowd.

“We will only close and sanitise the shopping centres if there were cases of Covid-19,” he told reporters via WhatsApp here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that premises listed in HIDE were identified as risky locations in the transmission of COVID=19 infection, would be ordered to close for three days immediately.

A check on the system found the three shopping complexes involved in Sabah are Centre Point Shopping Mall, Suria Shopping Mall and Kompleks Karamunsing, all located in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama