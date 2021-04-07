Finance Ministry: RON97 up two sen; RON95, diesel unchanged

A man refuels his bike at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. The new retail price for RON97 is RM2.54 per litre, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The retail petrol price for RON97 will go up by two sen per litre while the retail prices for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period of April 8 to 14.

The new retail price for RON97 is RM2.54 per litre, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

It said the new prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the APM market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” the statement said.

It added that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama