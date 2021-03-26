Magistrate issues arrest warrant for Sugarbook founder who failed to appear in court

Sugarbook founder and CEO Chan Eu Boon arrives at the High Court complex in Shah Alam February 24, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 26 ― The Magistrate's Court here has issued an arrest warrant against founder of Sugarbook application, Chan Eu Boon, 34, after he failed to appear for court mention and document submission today.

Magistrate Sabreena [email protected] issued the arrrest warrant following a request by deputy public prosecutor, Aliff Asnaf Anuar Sharuddin.

Aliff Asnaf Anuar said the accused’s lawyer and bailor were also not present for document management today.

The court fixed May 15 for the accused to state the reasons for his absence today as well as for the mention of the arrest warrant.

On February 24, the accused was charged with publishing statements conducive to public mischief on social media on February 10.

The offence was committed at about 10.00am by using a website to publish a post entitled 'Top 10 Sugar Baby Universities in Malaysia'.

He was charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The court then set bail at RM10,000 with a local surety and fixed March 26 for mention. ― Bernama