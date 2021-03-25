Johor police chief: Seized Captagon pills new drug for militants overseas

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Captagon pills seized by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department recently are believed destined for third countries for use by militants. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — The Captagon pills seized by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department recently are believed destined for third countries for use by militants, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

It was a new type of drug used by militants to embolden themselves when undertaking dangerous missions like suicide bombing, said Ayob Khan, who was previously principal assistant director of Anti-Terrorism Division in Bukit Aman (E8).

“I was given to understand it (Captagon) is a new drug meant for the West Asian market never used in Malaysia before,” he told reporters after the state-level 214th Police Day celebration here today.

He said militants such as Abu Sayyaf members in southern Philippines were known to consume syabu before committing acts of terror.

“I had not heard of Captagon when serving with E8 (for four years). The drug was on transit in Malaysia, headed for Europe and West Asia where most of its users are,” he added.

He said this when asked to comment on the recent seizure of 94.8 million Captagon pills worth RM5.2 billion at Port Klang. The Amphetamine-type drug weighing some 16 tonnes was hidden in trolley wheels. — Bernama