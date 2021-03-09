Court orders seven day remand of family in Miri for alleged involvement in drug trafficking

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie issued the order following an application by investigating officer Inspector Mohd Mukhlis Samsudin. — Reuters pic

MIRI, March 9 — The magistrates’ court here today ordered a family of three to be remanded for seven days to facilitate police investigation for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie issued the order following an application by investigating officer Inspector Mohd Mukhlis Samsudin.

In his remand application, Mukhlis said acting on information, a team of police led by Inspector Thomas Untol carried out an ambush on a house at Jalan Desa Seri 6, Taman Desa Seri here on March 8 at around 8.15pm.

In the ambush, the police arrested two men aged 26 and 68 as well as a 61-year-old woman who are of a family for suspected involvement in drug activities.

Further checks inside the house led to the discovery of one transparent plastic packet containing white powder suspected to be ketamine weighing 9.09g and nine transparent plastic packets containing white powder suspected to be ketamine weighing 455.40g.

The police also found three white plastic packets with the word “Juice World” written on it and one white plastic packet with word “Fruit Hunter” written on it weighing 168.22g and three transparent plastic packets containing pink powder suspected to be Ecstasy weighing 25.32g (gross weight).

The items suspected to be drugs were later confiscated as exhibits while the three suspects were taken to Miri Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) office for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952. — Borneo Post Online