Sugarbook founder charged with incitement over claims of ‘sugar babies’ among Malaysian uni students

Sugarbook founder and CEO Chan Eu Boon arrives at the High Court complex in Shah Alam February 24, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 24 — The Malaysian founder of the Sugarbook dating platform claimed trial at the Magistrates Court here today to the charge of publishing statements conducive to public mischief on social media earlier this month.

Chan Eu Boon, 34, was accused of committing the offence in a post uploaded to the TechNave news portal at around 10am on February 10.

According to the charge sheet, Chan allegedly published a post titled 'Top 10 Sugar Baby Universiti in Malaysia' with the intention to incite fear and public anxiety in the public, at the same time abetting others to commit a criminal offence against public order.

The charge was framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code that covers the offence of making statements with intent to likely cause fear or alarm to the public.

A conviction could result in imprisonment for a term of not more than two years or a fine or both.

Chan entered his plea before magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari.

Lawyers Foong Cheng Leong, T Shashi Devan and Low Li Qun represented Chan while deputy public prosecutor Aliff Ashraf prosecuted.

Sabreena then fixed bail at RM10,000 for the charge with one surety.

Controversial data released by Sugarbook had claimed the majority of its users were young Malaysian varsity students which listed the spread of local institutions where these sugar babies are enrolled but also how Malaysia is home to more than 300,000 individuals offering paid companionship.

The revelation eventually led to public outrage, with many questioning and condemning the immoral and exploitative nature in the “compensated dating” promoted by the app.

Several police reports were then lodged about the claims.

MORE TO COME