Selangor CID: Top Sugarbook exec still detained, this time to facilitate rape, prostitution case lodged in 2019

The Sugarbook dating application is seen on a phone screen in Kuala Lumpur February 18, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the lead state prosecutor will file a review application after a remand application against a senior executive of ‘Sugarbook’, a sugar daddy dating platform, was rejected by the High Court here today.

Fadzil said the remand application was rejected by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“Following that, the state lead prosecutor has made an application for review against the decision of the magistrate’s court. The application for review will be heard in front of a Shah Alam Criminal High Court judge at 9am tomorrow,” he told the media in a statement.

Lawyer Foong Cheng Leong, representing the 34-year-old suspect, also said today that deputy registrar Noorasyikin Sahat dismissed the application after his client pledged to give his full cooperation to the police.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Fadzil confirmed that the suspect was further detained under Section 376 for rape and Section 372 for prostitution and soliciting prostitution in relation to a separate case that happened in 2019.

“This separate case is associated with a report lodged by a student from an institution of higher learning (IPT) in Subang Jaya on February 19, 2019,” he said.

The man, reportedly from Minden in Gelugor, Penang, was arrested at 4.30pm yesterday at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

It is learnt that the police initiated investigations into the dating website after it named 10 public and private universities as having the most students who chose to become “sugar babies” and sought “sugar daddies” to finance their lifestyles.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) blocked access to the Sugarbook website for allegedly breaching the law on the use of network facilities or network services.

The industry regulator posted a notification on the website saying it had violated Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

However, it was learnt that the Sugarbook developer has set up an alternative site to enable its users to access the blocked Web page.