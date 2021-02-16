Samarahan now a Covid-19 red zone after 57 local transmissions detected with one new cluster

Police personnel with the assistance of the armed forces conducting an inspection along the Samarahan Expressway in this file photo. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — The Samarahan district has changed to a red zone from an orange zone after 57 local transmissions were reported in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement giving the daily update on Covid-19 in Sarawak, the committee added that Kuching district had changed to an orange zone from a yellow zone after a total of 28 local transmissions were reported in the last 14 days.

The districts of Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with a total of 2,051 local transmissions recorded in the 10 districts in the past 14 days.

Lundu and Sri Aman districts remain as orange zones, with a total of 63 local transmissions reported in both districts in the last 14 days.

The districts of Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong remain as yellow zones, with a total tally of 106 local transmissions that were reported in the past 14 days.

The remaining 12 districts in the state remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry classifies districts with no cases as green zone, and those with one to 20 cases over a 14-period as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and above as red. — Borneo Post