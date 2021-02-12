Finance Ministry: Petrol prices up three sen, diesel up four sen

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the new prices for the three types of fuel have been set at RM1.96 (RON95), RM2.26 (RON97) and RM2.15 (diesel). ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by three sen per litre, respectively, while the retail price of diesel will be higher by four sen per litre for the period of February 13 to 19.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the new prices for the three types of fuel have been set at RM1.96 (RON95), RM2.26 (RON97) and RM2.15 (diesel).

It said the new prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

According to the statement, the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in the world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be maintained. — Bernama