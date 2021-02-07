Petronas overseeing safety of contractor’s workers in Myanmar’s Yetagun oil rig

Petronas is extending the necessary efforts to ensure the safety of about 155 workers of its contractor on barge to the Yetagun oil rig off the coast of Myanmar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Petronas is extending the necessary efforts to ensure the safety of about 155 workers of its contractor on barge to the Yetagun oil rig, located off the coast of Myanmar.

Petronas, in a statement here today, reassured that it is in close contact with the team and working closely with the contractor in overseeing the well-being of the workers, besides ensuring continuous supply of essentials, including food, drinking water and fuel.

“Another 36 workers under the contractor and two Petronas employees were already transported to nearby hotels safely for onshore rest and recovery while observing Covid-19 quarantine requirements,” it said.

The oil and gas company added that it is working closely with the contractor, the Embassy of Malaysia in Myanmar, Wisma Putra (Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry) and all relevant authorities in managing this matter.

“The safety and well-being of our contractors and their families are our utmost priority,” it said.

The company said this in response to news reports claiming that the workers were stranded offshore following a military coup in Myanmar. — Bernama