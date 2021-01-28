Sarawak transport minister: Covid-19 screening at Long Jeeh postponed after medical team's chopper grounded

Two villagers from Long Jeeh were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 on January 26. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, Jan 28 — The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) had to postponed the trip for a medical team to carry out swab test in Long Jeeh in Ulu Baram today as the helicopter that was supposed to fly them in was grounded due to a technical problem, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is the minister in-charge of MDDMC, said the helicopter was supposed to take off at around 8.30am today but the flight had to be cancelled and postponed to tomorrow.

He added that they were not in time to make another arrangement to fly the medical personnel to Long Jeeh today as they had to wait for the replacement helicopters to fly in from Kuching.

“So I have made a re-arrangement. We will using two helicopters instead — a mini back will carry all the swabs and all those while a Hornbill (Skyways helicopter) will carry the personnel,” he said.

He added that the trip the helicopters will take off tomorrow morning at around 8.30am.

Lee disclosed that the medical team personnel will comprise two doctors, two health inspectors and a nurse.

“It (the trip) must be made because the swab test needs to be carried out. However, the area is already under lockdown,” he said.

On Jan 26, two villagers from Long Jeeh were tested positive after they were found to be close contacts of a man who had goneto the village about two weeks ago to carry out talks.

The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) had since put Long Jeeh under lockdown for 14 days beginning Jan 26 until Feb 9.

Long Jeeh is a Kenyah longhouse located some seven hours drive by four-wheel-drive from Miri City. — Borneo Post