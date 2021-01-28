IRB offices at Menara TM to be closed temporarily for sanitation starting tomorrow

IRB offices at Menara TM, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow to enable sanitation process to be carried out. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 ― The Inland Revenue Board (IRB)’s Putrajaya Investigation branch office and its Federal Territory of Putrajaya’s director’s office at Menara TM, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow to enable sanitation process to be carried out.

The IRB, in a statement today, said the Putrajaya Investigation branch office as well as the Federal Territory of Putrajaya’s director’s office, including the Wangsa Maju branch, which has been closed since Monday, is expected to resume operations from February 2.

“Therefore, during the closure, customers are advised to do all their business online, however, for taxpayers who really need face-to-face service, they can visit any nearby IRB service counter,” it said.

Those who want to make any enquiries or get feedback can contact the IRB through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on the IRB's official portal at the link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/.

Meanwhile, the IRB, in a separate statement, said the Kuala Lumpur Payment Centre (PBKL), which was closed on Monday, has completed its sanitation process and will resume operations starting tomorrow.

“However, Aras 1 Kiri, Blok 8A, PBKL is still closed to the public until February 1,” it said. ― Bernama

