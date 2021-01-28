Elderly woman remanded in Penang over RM28,150 bribe

Police arrested the woman after she was alleged to have offered bribes in cash as an inducement to release six individuals suspected of being involved in a cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate in the state. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — A 63-year-old woman was remanded for two days, beginning today to facilitate investigations into offering a RM28,150 bribe to a policeman.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed an application at the Magistrate's Court here today.

The case is investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, the media reported that the police arrested the woman after she was alleged to have offered bribes in cash as an inducement to release six individuals suspected of being involved in a cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate in the state. — Bernama