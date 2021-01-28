Dr Noor Hisham: Nine new Covid-19 clusters pushes active total to 372

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were located in Johor, Pahang, Labuan, Selangor, Sarawak, and Melaka. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Nine new Covid-19 clusters have been detected by the Health Ministry today, bringing the cumulative total of clusters in the country to 779.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were located in Johor, Pahang, Labuan, Selangor, Sarawak, and Melaka.

“These include the Jalan Faizal cluster, the Jalan Satria cluster, the Jalan Dewani Satu cluster, the Industri Peramu Jaya cluster, Taman Mahkota Impian cluster, the Jalan Pakat cluster, the Indah Riang cluster, the Kampung Kemansur cluster, and the Jalan Keroja cluster,” he said in a statement.

A total of 407 clusters have now been deemed by the ministry as having ended including three today: the Putra 15 cluster, the Batu Besar cluster, and the Kupi-Kupi cluster.

“This leaves the number of clusters in Malaysia still active at 372. Of this number, 89 clusters have reported an increase in new cases today.

“These include the Hentian cluster with 88 cases, the Pasai cluster with 73 cases, and Jalan Faizal cluster and the Jalan Playar cluster with 45 cases each,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

MORE TO COME