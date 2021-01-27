MCO: Selangor records 51 cases of non-existent loans from Jan 13-25

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said this was a 24.4 per cent rise in cases compared to the same period last year when 41 cases were reported involving losses worth RM547,686.86. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 27 — Selangor recorded 51 cases of non-existent loans involving losses worth RM617,758.70 during the movement control order (MCO) period from January 13 to Monday (January 25).

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said this was a 24.4 per cent rise in cases compared to the same period last year when 41 cases were reported involving losses worth RM547,686.86.

He said that during the current MCO, police also solved 31 cases of non-existent loans with the arrest of 14 suspects.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to use the social media, like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others, to offer loans at competitive interest rates compared to registered banking institutions.

“Their tactic is to order victims to pay the ‘processing money’ first before giving them the loans. The victims will usually do as told and then they won’t be able to contact the syndicate anymore,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he advised the public to always be wary when carrying any loan transactions, especially via online.

He also said that members of the public could use the “Semakmule CCID” application or the www.ccid.gov.my/semakmule website to check any matters related to bank accounts and telephone numbers before carrying out financial transactions. — Bernama