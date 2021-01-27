MCO in Sibu division, CMCO for rest of Sarawak extended two weeks

The MCO extension starts from 12.01am on January 30 to 11.59pm on February 14 for the division covering the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Jan 27 — The state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will extend the movement control order (MCO) for the Sibu Division by another two weeks despite declining Covid-19 cases there, chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

He said the extension starts from 12.01am on January 30 to 11.59pm on February 14 for the division covering the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.

“The SDMC at its meeting today also decided to extend the period of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for the 11 other divisions of the state,” he told reporters at his media briefing on Covid-19 situation.

He said the CMCO will start from 12.01am on February 1 and will end at 11.59pm on February 14.

“If we notice of the cases in the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the number was falling and then rising, but today we were briefed of indications that the trend is going down.

“I don’t want to say that too much because whenever we say the trend is going down, the people become complacent,” he said.

“They think that the situation is safe. But I can tell you that it is still not safe. The war against Covid-19 is far from over,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister said.

He said the SDMC and the health authorities need a lot of cooperation and collaboration from the people.

“But what has been proven is that our policies appear to be a success in our efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus,for example, when we placed longhouses in Sibu under lockdown and in terms of controlling the movement of the people,” he added.

He hoped that the declining trend will continue as long as the people give their cooperation,

He said Sarawak is still in the containment stage in the war against Covid-19, adding that this means that the coronavirus is not widespread.

Meanwhile, Sarawak reported one more death in Sibu due to Covid-19 and 70 positive cases today.