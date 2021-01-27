Johor Health Dept: Employers must inform about Covid-19 cases at their premises to district health operations room

Johor State Health Department’s senior principal assistant director (Primer), Dr Suhaila Abdul Shukor said this was crucial as information given early could help with quick action to curb the viral infection. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — Employers including factory operators should be more proactive in informing the District Health Centre’s (PKD) Operations Room if there are Covid-19 positive cases discovered at their premises.

Johor State Health Department’s senior principal assistant director (Primer), Dr Suhaila Abdul Shukor said this was crucial as information given early could help with quick action to curb the viral infection.

She said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the community could not afford to be passive by only waiting for calls from the Ministry of Health.

“Employers must inform about the cases at their premises to the KPD Operations Room, which will then make arrangements for a visit to the affected company or factory where a team from the mobile Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) will be sent to the place.

“The mobile CAC is provided for each district in this state as addition to the static CAC established at selected health clinics, community halls or other locations.”

Dr Suhaila said this as a panellist of the programme, ‘CAC: Its Importance in Managing Covid-19’, broadcast live on JKNK’s official Facebook today.

“We have set up the mobile CAC for the industrial clusters involving factories, large manufacturing plants and so on as it (handling the cases) is difficult from the practical aspect.

“For instance, if a factory has 50 workers who are positive and taking the bus ride together and then gather at the static CAC, we will have problems there,” she explained.

In relation to this matter, Dr Suhaila urged the public to give their cooperation to the state’s health authorities which are facing the spike in Covid-19 cases. — Bernama