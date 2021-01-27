Johor Bomba to conduct sanitisation operations at state’s three main entry points starting tomorrow

Johor Fire and Rescue Department personnel preparing to conduct a sanitisation operation at the Pandan wholesale market in Johor Baru tosay. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department or Bomba will begin its sanitation operations at the three main entry points to the state periodically starting tomorrow, said its director Datuk Yahaya Madis.

He said the sanitisation operations will be conducted at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex facilities at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex Building (KSAB) in Gelang Patah, as well as the Senai International Airport.

“Each sanitation operation that is carried out will be expected to involve between 20 to 50 peesonnel which is in-line with the recommendation made by the Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“Ths Johor Fire and Rescue Department will start the sanitation process by tomorrow at the Senai International Airport, followed by KSAB on Friday and BSI by next week,” said Yahaya.

He was commenting on the matter after visiting a joint sanitation operation conducted wirh the Johor Fire and Rescue Department and Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) at the Pandan City wholesale market here today.

Yahaya said the sanitisation operation was timely as the Singapore government had also started requiring Malaysian lorry drivers to undergo a swab test, where the area that they pass though will need sanitising.

He said the sanitation operations will involve part of the building used as well as those involving the heavy vehicle routes at both BSI and KSAB.

On January 21, Singapore announced that all lorry drivers entering the republic will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at both the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

In a related development, Yahaya said since the second movement control order (MCO 2.0) was implemented by the government on January 13, the department has carried out a total of 230 sanitation operations.

“The operation involved various areas between government buildings, schools, private buildings and even public areas.

“The total number of sanitation operations that have been conducted during the MCO period last year and current one this time is at 2,575 operations, involving various locations throughout Johor,” he said.

Yahaya also explained that that during the past year until now, no Fire and Rescue Department personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of sanitation operations done or infections at work.

“During the MCO last year, there were some positive members among the department, but it was not due to infection at work or during the sanitation operations,” he said, adding that such infections were contracted outside the workplace.