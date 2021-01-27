Cops announce road closures in Gombak for Thaipusam procession

Police escort a chariot bearing the statue of Lord Muruga to the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple in Batu Caves January 27, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Several roads in Gombak district will be closed in conjunction with the Thaipusam procession from today until early morning on Jan 29.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the roads were closed following the approval of the National Security Council (MKN) to allow the procession of the chariot carrying the statute of Lord Murugan from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee to Seri Subramaniam Temple in Batu Caves tomorrow.

“The route involved the slip road to Batu Caves Temple, the slip road from MRR2 to Jalan Perusahaan Batu Caves, junction of Jalan Perusahaan to Batu Caves roundabout and road to main bathing spot in Sungai Batu Caves,” he said in a statement today.

He said the roads would be reopened on Jan 29 at 6am.

He advised the people not to turn up as prayers at temples in conjunction with Thaipusam this time is not allowed and all parties should comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Movement Control Order being enforced now.

He said police would not hesitate to take stern actions against any individuals who flout the MCO SOP as stipulated by MKN. — Bernama