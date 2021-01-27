Confusion over MCO dine-in SOP, misunderstanding at police station lands Perak man in court for rioting, treason, and hurting cop

Scrap metal worker Arnee Ahamad Pazir claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh to causing riot and damage to the Lahat police station here and also injuring a policeman in the process on January 24, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 27 — Arnee Ahamad Pazir, who earns RM30 a day, could be fined far above his daily wage, jailed up to 10 years, and even whipped, after he found himself on the wrong side of the law today.

The scrap metal worker was charged at the Magistrates Court here with rioting at a police station, committing treason by damaging public property and injuring a policeman at about 11.40am on January 24.

It all started last Sunday when the 44-year-old went to grab a bite to eat and was told he was not allowed to dine in due to the current movement control order, as his lawyer Ranjit Singh Sandhu told the court.

“My client went to an eatery and was told he was not allowed to dine in. Dissatisfied over the matter, he went to the police station to seek explanation on the SOPs.

“However, a policeman reprimanded him and a scuffle broke out,” Ranjit said.

Arnee appeared in the dock today dressed in scruffy blue jeans and a black T-shirt with the word “Germany” emblazoned across the chest in the country’s flag colours and a facemask. His left ear was encrusted with dried blood.

Ranjit told the court the blood stain was the result of the scuffle two days ago.

“Due to the incident my client fell down and his helmet hit the glass door and also the policeman.

“My client also injured his left ear in the process,” he said.

Arnee pled not guilty when the charges were read in front of Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab.

For the first charge, Arnee was accused of rioting at the Lahat police station’s inquiry office. The charge under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, carries fine not more than RM500 or up to six months jail or both, if convicted.

In the second charge, he was accused of committing treason by causing damage to the police station’s glass door, which belongs to the government. The damage was valued at RM380.

The second charge, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The third charge was made under Section 324 of the Penal Code, in which Arnee was accused of injuring policeman Mohamad Anuar Mohd Noor’s head by hitting him with a helmet at the same police station.

If found guilty of this, Arnee could be sentenced to jail up to 10 years, or fined, or whipped, or any two punishments.

In mitigation, Ranjit suggested bail at not more than RM4,000, saying his client only earns RM30 a day.

The magistrate set bail at RM3,000 for all three charges with one surety and scheduled February 10 for court mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Muhamad prosecuted.