Appeal by Muhammad Adib’s father over committal proceedings to be heard May 28

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The appeal by late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s father over the High Court’s decision which allowed the application of former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to set aside the committal proceedings filed against the latter, will be heard May 28.

Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid’s lawyer, Aidil Khalid, when contacted by reporters said the Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal Darmafikri Abu Adam had set the date during case management via a Zoom meeting today.

Aidil said a cross-appeal filed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on whether the Coroner’s Court had jurisdiction to hear and decide on the committal proceedings would also be heard on the same date.

Mohd Kassim had filed an application to commence committal proceedings against Thomas on July 16, 2019, at the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court, for contempt of court in connection with the inquest into Muhammad Adib’s death.

The Coroner’s Court allowed the application, and Thomas later filed an appeal against the decision in the Shah Alam High Court.

The Shah Alam High Court then allowed Thomas’ application, on the grounds that the Coroner’s Court had erred in allowing committal proceedings to be instituted against Thomas.

In his application, Mohd Kassim, 67, claimed that Thomas had insulted the court through an affidavit filed by the AGC on April 3, 2019, regarding the cause of his son’s death.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station who sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

On September 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or three unknown persons. — Bernama