Three more primary schools ordered to close in Terengganu, bringing total to 15

A Fire and Rescue personnel sprays disinfectant at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kota Damansara 5 on January 19, 2021. A total 15 schools in Terengganu have been ordered to close due to Covid-positive cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 26 — Three more primary schools in Terengganu have been ordered to close for seven days from yesterday until Jan 31 as school staff were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paya Bunga and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pusat Cabang Tiga Dua in Kuala Terengganu district and SK Bukit Apit in Hulu Terengganu.

Terengganu Education director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the closure was to enable sanitisation works to be conducted to prevent the spread of the pandemic in all the schools involved.

“The temporary closure of the schools was directed under Section 18 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to contain the disease from spreading. In this regard, all activities in the schools have to be postponed,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, 12 schools in Kuala Terengganu were ordered closed, namely SK Kesom, SK Bukit Petiti, SK Pulau Manis, SK Manir, SK Tengku Ampuan Mariam, SK Kedai Buloh, SK Tok Dir, SK Pusat Kuala Ibai, SK Seri Budiman, SK Gong Tok Nasek, SK Sultan Sulaiman 1 and SK Paloh. — Bernama