Quarantine and Inspection Dept seizes frozen chicken worth nearly RM500,000 at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS

ALOR SETAR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) foiled an attempt to bring in frozen chicken worth RM495,608 which failed to meet import permit requirements at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) near here on Sunday.

Kedah Maqis director Lily Rosalind Paul said a routine inspection at 4pm on a container lorry found 5,161 boxes containing frozen chicken weighing 61,932 kg.

“This frozen chicken from Thailand did not comply with the import requirements and is believed to have come from an unrecognised slaughterhouse,” she said in a statement today.

Lily Rosalind said, on the same day, Maqis also confiscated mushroom seeds and sausage products worth RM854.

The lorry driver could not produce an import permit or documents for the goods, she said. — Bernama