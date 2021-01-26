Police detain man with firearms, bullets in Johor

Police detained a man for possession of firearms and ammunition in a raid on a house in Johor on Sunday. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — A man was detained for possession of firearms and ammunition in a raid on a house in Taman Pulai Indah, Kangkar Pulai, here, on Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 28-year-old local man was detained at 8.10pm.

‘’Among the items seized was an SME 9-millimetre bullet, a homemade airgun and a Rev. 38 SPL 2-inch pistol with three 38 SPL bullets in its chambers.

‘’Preliminary investigations found the suspect has a drug record. He also tested positive for drugs when arrested,” he said in a statement late this evening.

According to Dzulkhiri, the suspect was remanded for seven days from yesterday until Sunday.

The case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalties) 1971 and Section 36(1) Arms Act 1960.

Meanwhile, he said police were also looking for another suspect, Mohd Rahmin Ahmat, 32, who was known as ‘Ramen’, from No: 30-A, Jalan Pengkalan Rinting, Batu 5, Tampoi, who is also suspected to be involved in possession of firearms.

He said police were also still conducting investigations if both cases were linked. — Bernama