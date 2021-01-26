Oil palm estate in Beluru district under lockdown after two local infection cases detected, says Sarawak transport minister

An oil palm estate in Beluru district has been put under lockdown after two local infection cases were detected at the estate, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin. ― Bernama file pic via Borneo Post

MIRI, Jan 26 ― An oil palm estate in Beluru district has been put under lockdown after two local infection cases were detected at the estate, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is the minister in-charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) said the the decision to put the oil palm estate under lockdown starting from yesterday until February 8, was endorsed by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

He explained that the lockdown was enforced at the oil palm estate is to prevent the spread of Covid-9 infection to outside of the estate.

Meanwhile, Lee said the One Stop Swab Centre at Miri Indoor Stadium is generally catering for two categories of individuals, namely individuals who are close contacts with the positive cases and those who are classified as person under investigation (PUI) and for walk-in individuals who may be exposed to positive cases at any location unveiled by SDMC or individual who would like to do a swab test.

“MDDMC would like to stress that the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 only allows officers who are given the authority by the Health Ministry to issue quarantine order or quarantine release order, while the issuance and removal of wristband will be conducted by officers from the Civil Defence Department (JPAM) officer,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Lee said to ensure the safety of the public, the Fire and Rescue Department are conducting daily sanitisation to disinfect all areas in the swab centre.

“Members of the public are advised to utilise this one-stop facility, so that the control and prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic can be achieved.”

He said Miri City Council (MCC) has conducted checks on 611 business premises including 28 supermarkets, 513 restaurants and food premises, 34 hawkers and 13 hawker centres to ensure that they strictly comply to the Conditional Movement Control standard operating procedure (SOP). ― Borneo Post