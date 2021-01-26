Man who tested positive for Covid-19 escapes from Miri Hospital, arrested hours later by police

Hakemal said that the police will open an investigation paper on the patient once he completes his treatment. — AFP pic

MIRI, Jan 26 — A patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 and escaped from Miri Hospital yesterday (Jan 25) has been arrested and taken back to the hospital to undergo treatment.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted said the patient was a 33-year-old man from Batu Niah.

“Yes, the patient had escaped from the hospital yesterday,” said Hakemal when contacted to confirm a report stating that a Covid-19 positive patient had escaped while being treated at the hospital.

Hakemal said that the patient had earlier gone to a private hospital here for a swab test.

His result, which came back positive for Covid-19, had prompted medical personnel at the private hospital to direct him to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“While waiting (at Miri Hospital), the patient escaped at around 3pm,” said Hakemal.

This prompted the police to immediately carry out a search for the patient.

“He was later arrested at his house in Batu Niah last night (Jan 25). The police then brought him back to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” said Hakemal.

He added that the police will open an investigation paper on the patient once he completes his treatment.




