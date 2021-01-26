Include elements of unity in programmes, minister tells NGOs

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the younger generation should always be made aware of the importance of Rukun Negara to foster a harmonious relationship in a multi-racial and multi-religious society. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to actively include elements from the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution in their programmes to foster unity among the races.

Its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the younger generation should always be made aware of the importance of Rukun Negara to foster a harmonious relationship in a multi-racial and multi-religious society.

“We are facing a situation whereby, unfortunately, unity is not settled in the manner that we want it to.

“We have to repeat this matter (Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution) so that our younger generation, especially, can understand our unity as a Malaysian nation, so that it can be defended,” he said during a dialogue session with the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) via a video conference here, today.

The meeting was also attended by 13 Huazong members, led by president Tan Sri Dr Goh Tian Chuan. — Bernama

MORE TO COME