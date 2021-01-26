Firefighter injured in Muar blaze that took three days to contain

Firemen took three days to contain the blaze at the warehouse on Jalan Jorak in Bukit Pasir, Muar recently. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MUAR, Jan 26 — A Muar Fire and Rescue Station fireman was injured after he was hit by a wooden panel that fell from a height of 9.1m during a firefighting operation at a warehouse along Jalan Jorak, Bukit Pasir here yesterday.

Johor Fire and Rescue operations team chief Abdul Rahman Azezul Kifle Sahimi said the incident was believed to have occurred after firemen fighting the blaze could not dodge a falling wooden panel in time during the 3.55am incident.

“The victim was given immediate treatment by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel before being sent to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here for further treatment,” he said in a statement issued today.

Abdul Rahman said the fire station was informed about the blaze at 1.04am on Saturday before 50 firemen and 20 vehicles from the Muar, Bukit Gambir, Pagoh, Pasir Gudang, Bandar Baru Segamat and Seremban 2 fire stations were despatched to the scene.

He said the firefighting efforts were led by the operations commander Mohd Jefri Jamal with the assistance of 26 firemen.

“When we reached the scene, about 24 per cent of the warehouse area was already ablaze.

“The team mobilised to extinguish the fire using four streams from eight water hoses on the outside and inside of the building and one stream behind the warehouse using a hydrant belonging to the adjacent factory to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The interior of the warehouse was poorly ventilated and piles of pallet wood made attempts to quell the fire difficult,” said Abdul Rahman.

He said the fire was completely extinguished only after three days and the operation ended at 7.16pm yesterday.

“The cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation,” added Abdul Rahman.