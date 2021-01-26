EC to display Q4 2020 draft electoral rolls starting tomorrow

The Election Commission logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Election Commission (EC) is conducting a Q4/2020 Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) display for 14 days, starting tomorrow until Feb 9 at 910 selected locations nationwide.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the Q4/ 2020 RDPT contained 85,358 new voter registration applications from Malaysian citizens and 31,162 applications for a change in electoral divisions from voters registered from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

“Inspection of Q4/2020 RDPT can be made via several channels such as by being present at any 910 display stations throughout the country and scanning the QR code of the Parliamentary Electoral Division.

“Surf the official portal of the State Election office or by being present at State Election office and check the Q4/2020 RDPT book available,” he said in a statement today.

He said all applicants were advised to check their respective names in the electoral rolls and if their names were not listed, they could put in their claims with Form B.

He said voters who wish to protest the entry of any names in Q4/2020 RDPT in any divisions could do so with Form C.

Ikmalrudin added that form B and C could be downloaded from the State Election office and should be presented to the Voter Registrar (state election director) for the constituency during office hours within the display period.

“During the display period, EC will also be putting up the names of voters who would be removed from the electoral rolls because of death, revocation of citizenship or any causes based on the Regulation 10 and 25(2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002,” he said.

Any enquiries on Q4/2020 RDPT display can be forwarded to EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any State Election offices or applicants can also surf EC portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov. my/ or check MySPR Semak application to check. — Bernama



