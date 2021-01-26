Decision on MCO to be made only after assessment by Health Ministry, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Any decision on the movement control order (MCO) after February 4 will only be made after assessment by the Health Ministry (MOH), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said the decision would also take into account the overall interests of the people, including the economic sector.

“The information being spread about the government implementing a total lockdown such as MCO 0.1 has raised concerns so that some people are indulging in panic buying, I would like to state that the decision will only be made after the NSC (National Security Council) meeting when nearing the end of the MCO, on February 4,” he said at a press conference on the development of the MCO here today.

Earlier, there were media reports stating that the government would implement a stricter MCO similar to the one enforced earlier in the country, including closing all economic sectors to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, commenting on the report by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that the MCO after February 4 will be replaced by the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Ismail Sabri said it was the director-general’s anticipation and hope. — Bernama