Police constable, two jobless men charged with gang robbery in Iskandar Puteri

Constable Haikal Fikri Anuar, Razif Razali, Muhammad Syukurilah Roszailah, and a 19-year-old woman were charged with committing the act at Medini Iskandar Puteri near here at 1.20am last December 25. — Istock pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — A General Operations Force (GOF) policeman and two unemployed men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with gang robbery and intentionally causing injury to a man late last year.

Constable Haikal Fikri Anuar, 27, Razif Razali, 29, Muhammad Syukurilah Roszailah, 19, and a 19-year-old woman were charged with committing the act at Medini Iskandar Puteri near here at 1.20am last December 25.

Haikal Fikri, Razif and Muhammad Syukurilah pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Judge V. Mabel Sheela.

The three men were charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, which provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years and can be fined or whipped.

The 19-year-old accused woman failed to attend court for the proceedings.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman while the accused Haikal Fikri was represented by lawyer Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria. The other two accused were not represented.

Judge Mabel Sheela then allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 each with two sureties and ordered them not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses. The trio will also need to report themselves every month at the nearby police station while surrendering their passports to the court.

The court then set February 24 for re-mention of the case.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against the 19-year-old woman for failing to appear in court today.