Johor police chief: 13 linked to state's largest ever drug bust to be charged in court tomorrow

Ayob said four suspects from the 17 individuals had been released and turned into prosecution witnesses. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — A total of 13 individuals, including the mastermind of a drug syndicate will be charged in the Magistrate's Court here tomorrow after their arrest led to the largest drug bust in Johor said to be worth more than RM320 million.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said eight of the suspects will be charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while five would be charged under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

However, he said four suspects from the initial arrest of 17 individuals, had been released and turned into prosecution witnesses.

“We will continue to track down syndicate members who are still at large and bring them to justice,” said Ayob Khan.

Under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, those found guilty upon conviction will face the death penalty or life imprisonment and can be whipped.

Meanwhile under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, those found guilty will be detained at a drug rehabilitation centre for two years as well as a detention order.

“Some members of the public had asked on further action taken by police after a large-scale operation as some commented that there were arrests but no charges.

“I want to share that the police will ensure that suspects are charged as well," said Ayob Khan at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Earlier, Ayob Khan revealed that the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) had launched 23 raids against the largest drug smuggling and distribution syndicate in Malaysia, with the discovery of five drug storage stores and processing laboratories, between January 8 and 17.

During the raids, he said a total of 17 suspects were arrested comprising of 10 local men and seven local women, aged between 17 and 62.

“Police have also initiated nine investigation papers under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Ayob Khan.