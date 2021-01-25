In Sabah, 58 students already positive for Covid-19

A student has his temperature recorded at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Jelutong in Shah Alam January 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 — A total of 58 students have tested positive for Covid-19 so far since the reopening schools in the state last week for those preparing for their SPM and STPM.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said all the students’ close contacts have been identified and under quarantine in their own respective districts.

Masidi told the press conference today that the district with the most students infected is in Sandakan with 10 cases, followed by Lahad Datu and Semporna with seven cases each, Tawau with six cases, Kalabakan, Kota Marudu and Kudat with four cases each, Kinabatangan and Ranau with three cases each, Telupid and Tongod with two cases each while Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Belud, Kunak, Papar and Pitas each have one case.

However, none of the schools have been closed.

Concern for the health and safety of students comes following the discovery of a teacher and a student found positive for Covid-19 in SMK Tulid, in the interior district of Sook.

Masidi said that the two are receiving treatment at the quarantine and low-risk treatment centre in Keningau while a total of 64 of their close contacts have been identified, isolated and quarantined at the Keningau teachers training institute.

“Early investigations indicate that the two were likely to have gotten infected through a community infection rather than from school,” he said.

“Prompt action from the district health authorities meant that all contacts who are at risk were identified quickly and then separated from other students and teachers immediately. Disinfection was done on January 24 and there is no need to close the school. The schooling session went on as normal with tight SOPs,” he said.

When asked whether there would be a review of SOP following the number of cases caught from back to school screening, Masidi said that the status quo would remain, which is that only returning students who are sitting for their SPM and STPM examinations need to be screened before returning to the hostels.

“However, the State Health Department would like to remind all teachers and school staff to be vigilant about their own health and take it upon themselves to get screened if they have any symptoms. They are also reminded to always take the SOPs seriously,” he said.