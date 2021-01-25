Covid-19: Only 30 allowed to attend funerals in Sarawak, says SDMC

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Jan 25 — Only 30 people can attend funerals and just 20 be present at burial/cremation sites in Sarawak during the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO period, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In detailing the Covid-19 situation in the state, it said the death toll rose to 30 today after two more fatalities were reported while the total infection in the state now stood at 3,499 following 120 new cases.

The SDMC said the 29th fatality involved a 72-year-old local woman who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital yesterday with breathing difficulties and had to be intubated.

“She was tested positive for Covid-19 and her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead at 1.51am today. She also had a history of high blood pressure, obesity and chronic lung disease,” it said in a statement today.

The 30th fatality involved a 52-year-old local man who was admitted to the same hospital on January 19 for breathing difficulties due to excess water in the body caused by chronic kidney disease.

“He too tested positive for Covid-19 and died at 8.14am today. He also had a history of high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and diabetes,” it said.

Of the new cases detected in Sarawak today, Sibu had 52 cases, followed by Subis (11 cases); Miri (10); Dalat and Bintulu (nine each); Kanowit (six); Samarahan (five); Julau (five); Song (three); Kuching and Kapit (two each); as well as Sarikei, Pakan, Selangau, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan and Serian (one each). — Bernama