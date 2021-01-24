Several IRB branches in KL, Johor closed for sanitisation

A few IRB branches in KL and Johor will be closed for sanitisation. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Inland Revenue Board's (IRB) Wangsa Maju branch here, Johor Baru (Employment) branch Taxation Service Counter and Johor Baru (Business) branch will be temporarily closed for sanitisation.

IRB, in a statement today, said the Taxation Service Counter at the Johor Baru (Employment) branch and the Johor Baru (Business) branch will be closed from today until a date to be announced later.

As an alternative, IRB clients can go to the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang UTC and the Revenue Service Centre in Pontian.

It said the Wangsa Maju branch will be closed from tomorrow until a date to be announced later, and during this period clients can visit the IRB branches in Duta, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur Bandar and the Pudu UTC.

During this period, clients are advised to conduct their transactions online while those who need face-to-face service can visit the service counter at the nearest IRB branches.

For any enquiry or feedback, the public can contact IRB via the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (Overseas), HASiL Live Chat or feedback forms at the IRB official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama