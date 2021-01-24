Covid-19: Pandan wholesale market closed for a week for sanitisation work, says Johor Health Dept

Petaling Jaya City Council officers cordon off the Jalan Othman wet market from the public to make way for sanitisation work in this file picture taken on April 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — The Pandan wholesale market near Kangkar Tebrau, here will be closed for seven days beginning today to allow sanitisation work to be carried out at the market.

Johor State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu when contacted by Bernama confirmed the closure, which will last till January 31, and informed that the notice to close the premises was issued by the Health Ministry (MOH) this morning.

He said the market would reopen after sanitisation work is completed in accordance with the scheduled date.

“When the sanitisation work is completed and confirmed by the ministry, the market can resume operations,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, the Johor Baru Fish Wholesalers Association chairman Tai Wah Sun said the owners, fishmongers and greengrocers, including workers and lorry drivers at the Pandan wholesale market had taken the initiative to undergo health screenings earlier, although the market’s closure notice was issued only this morning. — Bernama