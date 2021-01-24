Covid-19: Miri hospital staff to return to work Monday after testing negative

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. The test will be conducted until this Friday for a fee RM70 January 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Jan 24 — The staff of the Miri Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department, who were in close contact with positive Covid-19 cases earlier this month, will return to work starting tomorrow after their screening test results turned out to be negative.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee said currently all the staff were undergoing the 14-day quarantine and had conducted screening tests on the second and 10th day.

According to him, the matter was informed by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu in a meeting today.

He said that Miri Hospital had started accepting positive Covid-19 cases among health workers since January 11, most of whom work in the Emergency and Trauma Department.

“Therefore, the Miri Hospital management decided to replace the entire staff in the Emergency and Trauma Department with staff from other departments.

“Miri Hospital also minimised medical services in other departments. This move allowed the hospital to mobilise staff to assist the Emergency and Trauma Department. Apart from that, the hospital also received additional health workers from other districts,” he said in a statement here, today. — Bernama