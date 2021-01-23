Religious Affairs Minister: 'We're looking to help underprivileged students’

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter of student aid was still being discussed with other parties. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 23 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said his department was looking to help students, especially those from underprivileged families who were affected by the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method.

Without revealing any details of the assistance, he said the matter needed to be looked at carefully and in phases, as it involved various other ministries.

"I have full confidence in the Ministry of Education, and I have also heard many views from various parties, I am confident that when we collaborate with all agencies, we can look at it from a wider angle.

"We will try to help wherever appropriate, because it also involves problems in terms of internet access...InsyaAllah we will try to see (how we can help)," he told reporters after surveying the dining hall project at Masjid Kariah, Taman Bandar Senawang, here today.

In the meantime, he said his department had spent more than RM300,000 for flood and post-flood assistance in ten states, including Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan since November last year.

He added that the involvement of the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in channelling aid to flood victims was also very encouraging. — Bernama