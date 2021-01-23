MTUC urges Kedah govt to reinstate Thaipusam holiday

The cancellation of the Thaipusam holiday in Kedah has been met with dismay and derision. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Reinstating the Thaipusam holiday will create a spirit of mutual respect between religions among the multiracial community in Malaysia, according to the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

Therefore, MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor said MTUC urged Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to reinstate the Thaipusam holiday to ensure national harmony.

“Thaipusam is very important for Hindu workers and granting them leave is a privilege that must be accorded to them to perform their prayers and fulfil vows.

“By doing so, workers do not have to apply for annual leave to fulfil their religious obligations,” he said in a statement today.

On Jan 20, Muhammad Sanusi in a press conference after chairing the Kedah State Exco meeting announced that there would be no holiday or ‘cuti peristiwa’ as all events associated with Thaipusam have been cancelled this year, following the current situation related to Covid-19.

Kamarul Baharin recalled a reminder from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who told the trade union leadership that if any change was to be made involving the workers, the effects must be better than what they were before.

According to him, Muhyiddin’s advice reflects that he is very concerned about the workers and with the Prime Minister’s reminder as a guide, any beneficial changes would be defended and adhered to.

“The MTUC sees the cancellation of the Thaipusam holiday as a step back by the Kedah state government where workers are concerned,” he said.

At the same time, Kamarul Baharin also called on politicians to stop politicising the Thaipusam holiday issue to simply gain workers’ support.

“MTUC expects the government to focus on methods on how to eliminate Covid-19 and to provide employment opportunities to the people.

“The priority of workers today is to ensure that there is food on the table for their families,” he said.

Thaipusam this year falls on Thursday, Jan 28. — Bernama