Covid-19: Health facilities in Kelantan can only last up to two months, says state Health director

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin says health facilities in Kelantan can only last up to two months. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Jan 23 ― The Kelantan Health Department expects the capacity of existing health facilities in the state to last for only up to two months if the number of Covid-19 positive cases continues with the increasing trend, said its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Expressing his concern, he said, it could happen with the surge in Covid-19 positive cases of more than 100 cases in Kelantan every day lately.

He said the Health Ministry also found that the Rt ― an indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, or R-naught (R0) in Kelantan was now at 1.26, which exceeded the national Rt of 1.14.

“If the case in Kelantan continues to show an increase with a three digit number, we are worried that the infection is on the rise and will result in the health facilities that we have not being able to accommodate the number of patients,” he added.

He told reporters this when met at the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia’s (Yadim) Peduli Tautan Kasih PKRC Kelantan Muasaadah Covid-19 programme here today.

According to him, eight hospitals in the state are now being used to treat Covid-19 patients, apart from four Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC), which are at Dewan Jubli Perak, Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan, Kolej Kejururawatan Kota Bharu and Dewan Sivik Gua Musang.

Dr Zaini said among the strategies taken by the department at the moment to ensure adequate facilities in the fight against Covid-19 at this time is to implement the Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

“For individuals without symptoms who tested positive for Covid-19 and are not at risk, such as children and non-senior citizens, namely those in category one and two, they will be placed under HSO, where they will be monitored by us and contacted everyday.

“Until now, a total of 145 people are undergoing HSO and we are also identifying several places, including the halls, to be opened as PKRC, if necessary, as currently there are 257 patients PKRCs in Kelantan,” he added.

On the number of health staff, Dr Zaini said the number is sufficient based on the current needs of patients at PKRC and also hospitals in Kelantan.

“Alhamdulilah, we have enough staff and can also help other districts and states that need help. If there is a need here, we will call back those who are outside (the state), but for now everything is still under control,” he added. ― Bernama