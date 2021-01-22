Sibu police say viral video has nothing to do with MCO in Pasai Siong

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPKK) head DSP Ariffin Bahar said that the video was about a land dispute incident that occurred in the Tatau area in the Bintulu division on January 20. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Jan 22 — Police today denied the video of a commotion between residents of a longhouse with several police personnel, which has been making its round on social media recently, is connected with the Pasai Siong Tengah area here, which is now under the movement control order (MCO).

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPKK) head DSP Ariffin Bahar said that the video was about a land dispute incident that occurred in the Tatau area in the Bintulu division on January 20.

“It has nothing to do with the MCO in Sibu (Pasai Siong). As such, we advise the public to do some fact checking first before sharing any news on social media,” he said when met by reporters here today.

In the 40-second video, several residents of a longhouse were seen scolding police personnel who appeared to be blocking the road in front of their house.

The MCO has been imposed in Sibu for 14 days until January 29. — Bernama