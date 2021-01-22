Sabah cops looking for 12 individuals to assist in commercial crime probe

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department Head Supt G. Moses said police are looking for 12 individuals, aged between 29 and 64, to facilitate investigations into cases involving fraud (10) and criminal breach of trust (two). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 ― Sabah police are looking for 12 individuals to assist in investigations related to commercial crime cases reported in the state for the past four years.

They are Johnny Jasman, Zamri Ramli, Azlan Shah Hassan, David Yuing Shii Kiong, Adward Saatah, Dihata Mohd Desa, Eu Chai Huat, Wong Shu Shan, Wong Cheng Chun, Mohd Khalyfa Yunus, Donny Paul Ating and Timotius Achang Ating.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department Head Supt G. Moses said police are seeking these individuals, aged between 29 and 64, to facilitate investigations into cases involving fraud (10) and criminal breach of trust (two).

“These cases occurred in 2016, 2018 and 2020, involving fraudulent invoice claims, buying and selling of mobile phones, houses, non-existent projects and face masks as well as investments and land scams.

“The commercial crime cases involved losses between RM400 (for face mask scams) and RM337,000 (for land scams),” he told reporters here today.

He urged those with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the investigating officers or the nearest police stations. ― Bernama