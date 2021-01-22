Health minister: Covid-19 Assessment Centres to classify, assess patients suitable for home treatment

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that generally, each district would have one CAC, although there is a possibility of perhaps two or more depending on the number of patients being managed in the area. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) set up nationwide will classify patients’ level of infection so as to determine the next course of action in managing them, including approval to undergo treatment at home, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that generally, each district would have one CAC, although there is a possibility of perhaps two or more depending on the number of patients being managed in the area.

“The CAC’s role is to identify patients who are suited for home monitoring. The CAC staff will monitor and evaluate their progress using the Home Assessment Tool (HAT),” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, Dr Adham said the CAC would also identify patients who need referrals to Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) or hospitals, namely categories one and two patients who are not suitable for home treatment.

Each CAC, he said, would be headed by a coordinator at the district level and those who need to contact the CAC can do so through telephone numbers provided by their respective District Health Office.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH), through various levels and channels, will inform about the next steps that must be followed and practised throughout their treatment period at home,” said Dr Adham.

He said that so far, a total of 213 CACs had been established nationwide, with Sarawak having 40; Penang (30); Sabah (25); Selangor (19); Kelantan (14); Terengganu (13); Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Pahang (11 each); Johor (10); Negri Sembilan (seven); Melaka, Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya (five each); and Labuan (one). ― Bernama