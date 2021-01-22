Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting ends today with Putrajaya Declaration, launch of Asean Digital Masterplan 2025

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference with the local and international reporters after the closing ceremony of the first Asean Digital Ministers Meeting in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The first Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) ended today by adopting the Putrajaya Declaration which has the Asean Digital Masterplan 2025 (ADM2025) at its core.

The masterplan, launched by Asean digital ministers, comprises eight Desired Outcomes that seek to propel the regional grouping as a leading digital community and economic bloc.

Malaysia has been given the honour of coordinating the development of the ADM2025 for Asean with the five-year masterplan listing the desired outcomes to facilitate regional cooperation in the development of the digital sector within Asean.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a virtual press conference after the launch of ADM2025, said Asean member countries were committed to implementing the actions of ADM2025 promptly and in full force.

“While equal emphasis will be placed on all the eight Desired Outcomes, however arising from the discussions among the Asean Digital Ministers yesterday, the increase in the quality and coverage of Fixed and Mobile Broadband Infrastructure was identified as critical as it forms the underlying foundation over which digital services will be ultimately delivered.

“This topped the priority list, followed by the cybersecurity issue as almost every Asean member state spoke about strengthening cybersecurity,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) at the virtual launch of ADM2025, it was developed with a vision of “Asean as a leading digital community and economic bloc, powered by secure and transformative digital services, technologies and ecosystem”.

Towards achieving this vision, the ADM2025 has identified eight desired outcomes which are;

1. Actions of the ADM 2025 prioritised to speed Asean’s recovery from Covid-19;

2. Increase in the quality and coverage of fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure;

3. The delivery of trusted digital services and prevention of consumer harm;

4. A sustainable competitive market for the supply of digital services;

5. Increase in the quality and use of e-government services;

6. Digital services to connect businesses and facilitate cross-border trade;

7. Increased capacity of businesses and people to participate in the digital economy; and

8. A digitally inclusive society in Asean.

The statement said each desired outcome is supported by a set of between two to nine enabling actions that specify actions to guide its achievements.

“The development and completion of the ADM2025 was the result of close cooperation and active collaboration among all Asean Member States. Malaysia looks forward to working hand-in-hand with our Asean partners to achieve the vision enshrined in the ADM2025,” it said.

The ADGMIN1 that wrapped up today was preceded by the two-day First Asean Digital Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADGSOM1) chaired by KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

ADGMIN1, held for the first time with Malaysia as the host, aimed to strengthen cooperation between Asean countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar of post-Covid-19 development plans. ― Bernama